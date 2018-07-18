Help keep Prospect Park thriving and beautiful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moline 5th Ward Ald. Lori Turner stopped in to GMQC this morning to talk about fundraising efforts to help pay for long-term improvements at Moline's Prospect Park.

The city, in partnership with Music Guild, WQAD and the Moline Historic Preservation Society have partnered on a project to spruce up and improve the historic park. Improvements include new playground equipment, a new fishing pier and a refurbished pavilion.

Today, WQAD is hosting a Social Media-a-Thon to help raise awareness and contributions. You can donate to park improvements via the Preservation Society's Go Fund me page here.