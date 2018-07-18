× Juveniles steal a car and assault a woman in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A group of minors stole a car, assaulted a woman and stole her cell phone on Wednesday, July 18.

According to a press release by the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Rockingham Road at 3:19 p.m. for a report of a robbery. They found that a woman had been assaulted and had her cell phone stolen, before her attackers drove off.

At nearly the same time, the police also got a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1100 block of Brown Street, officials say.

According to the release, an officer spotted the suspect vehicle shortly after and attempted a traffic stop in the area of 5th and Division Streets. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle attempted to flee before crashing into a trailer owned by another vehicle at the intersection of 7th and Sturdevant Streets.

The four suspects ran from the vehicle, but were arrested shortly after and identified by the victims.

All four juveniles were charged of 2nd-Degree Robbery and Theft. The driver was charged with Eluding and other traffic related charges.

Two juveniles were 16 years old, which allows them to be charged as an adult. They are being taken to Scott County Jail.

This crime comes in the wake of several car thefts and a car hijacking. Recent reporting how car thefts have been on the rise in the Quad Cities.