SouthPark Mall is looking to fill six storefronts with local businesses

MOLINE, Illinois -- SouthPark Mall in Moline is looking for a new type of store to take over six empty spaces.

The mall has posted signs asking entrepreneurs and small business owners to contact them with their local business ideas.

Specialty Leasing Manager Deanna Printy says the idea behind this is to bring in more mall customers and to benefit local small businesses.

"The program is designed for anybody starting up a business or anybody that is wanting to expand or move from where they are at to somewhere that actually maybe has some more foot traffic to bring in more customers to them," Printy said.

Printy drives around the area looking for businesses that could benefit from moving into the mall and would be a good fit.

ABC American Classics is a locally owned business selling home goods and decorations that opened inside the mall in September, 2017.

Owner Caron Nugent says she believes being located in the mall helps her business.

"The mall is nice because it generates foot traffic that I might not get if I had a standing storefront somewhere else, so it's good for that," Nugent said.

The mall is looking for concepts including escape rooms, boutiques, and doctor's offices.

Printy says they hope to have six spaces filled by the holiday season.