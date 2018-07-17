× RICO Board set to vote on fate of courthouse tonight

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – The Rock Island County Board is set to vote on the demolition of the historic Rock Island County Courthouse building on July 17.

The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the proposal presented at a meeting last week.

The new proposal on the table would allow the board’s Public Building Commission to oversee the demolition and turn the area where the courthouse currently sits into green space.

The commission set aside $1.6 Million for the demolition from money used to build the new justice center being constructed next door.

If the board decides against demolition, they must come up with another plan to demolish the building or tell what parts of the proposal they reject.

If they vote in favor of the demolition, the courthouse could be torn down sometime next year.