Police say Moline carjacking escalates juvenile car thefts to new level

MOLINE, Illinois -- As stolen vehicle reports continue to grow in the Quad Cities, police say one reported car theft escalated to another level.

According to the Moline Police Department, a car was stolen with a 71-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat around 9:45 p.m., Monday, July 16. The driver had gotten out to go into a convenience store in the 2700 block of Avenue of the Cities.

"The two suspects said they had a firearm and entered the vehicle, stealing the vehicle along with kidnapping the 71-year-old victim," read a statement from the Moline Police Department.

The 71-year-old was later found in Davenport.

"She is okay, but really shaken up," said Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin."

Griffin said the department had hoped car thefts would not escalate to this point.

"Stealing property is one thing," he said. "Stealing people is completely off the charts."

The suspects and the stolen car, a 2011 Kia Soul, have not been located. The car has Illinois registration "N60 7717". Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects, or anyone who has seen the car, to call the Moline Police Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

Number of car thefts reported from January 1, 2018 - July 16, 2018:

Bettendorf: 28, up five to date from 2017.

Davenport: 293, down 13 to date from 2017.

Moline: 68, estimated to be the same as 2017.

Rock Island: information pending.