× Nice break from the stifling humidity… Next round of wet weather in sight

A nearly seasonal day its turning out to be as temperatures are already around the mid 80s. Whats even more of a difference has been the lower humidity. This should lead to another very pleasant night with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Lower 80s will be common on Wednesday as sunshine in the morning will give way to an increase in clouds later that day. These clouds are part of a system that will bring our next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms by Thursday. This will likely extend into Friday, though the coverage may be more isolated.

This weekend will be a must for outdoor plans as I’m still expecting mostly sunny skies and daytime highs struggling to reach the 80 degree mark.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

