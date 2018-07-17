Moline Parks and Recreation calls this “the Summer of Prospect”

MOLINE, Illinois — New playground equiment and renovated restrooms are in store for Prospect Park.

Moline Parks and Recreation director Lori Wilson calls this “the summer of Prospect.”

“There will be some slides, some walking amenities, walk abouts, and swings are already being erected,” Wilson said about the new playground.

The department has also made improvments to the foundation of the historic Grand Pavilion.

The pavilion is 127 years old.

The foundation improvements are not the only thing the department has planned for the pavilion.

“We are also hosting some fundraisers this summer, because we hope by next year we will be able to paint the pavilion,’ Wilson said.

Wilson says they plan to keep the historic colors of the pavilion.

You can donate money for the painting of the pavilion at https://www.gofundme.com/preserving-prospect.

Crews have also improved the stairs leading up to the historic building, making them now handicap accesible.

The fishing peir also has plans for improvement, and will become ADA accesible as well.

” It was just time for this park to be overhauled. It was next on the list,” Wilson said.

These renivations are planned to be done by the end of the summer and will cost around $400,000.