It’s all about flavor as pork competition brings out Quad City area’s best chefs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - This year's theme is the pork belly. Top chefs from around the Quad City region participated in the 16th annual "Taste of Elegance" at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf on Monday.

The competition began in 1985 and is supported by the Iowa and Illinois Pork Producers. The proceeds benefit the culinary program at Scott Community College, which trains students to become world class chefs.

Chef Bradley Scott, the Program Manager of Scott Community College, says it takes a lot of attention to detail to get things perfect. "Tonight we've got eight chefs throwing down pork belly and it's awesome!"

Some of my favorites from last night’s “Taste de Elegance” chef’s competition. Thanks to Chef Brad Scott for the great event and congrats to Davenport Country Club for highest honors. pic.twitter.com/TAGFQzjP7P — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) July 17, 2018

Our own Eric Sorensen got the honors as one of the judges this year. Chef Aaron McMahon of the Davenport Country Club won top honors for his "Cantonese Pork Belly." His team will share a $1,000 prize. Other winners include chefs from the River Center and Bass Street Chop House.