Fareway: Mexican Street Corn

July 17, 2018

DRESSING

·         3 Tbsp plain Greek yogurt

·         1 lime, juiced

·         1 tsp minced garlic

·         1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

·         to taste salt and pepper

SALAD

·         1 (16 oz.) bag frozen corn, thawed

·         1 avocado, peeled and diced

·         1/2 lime, juiced

·         1 jalapeno, seeds removed and minced

·         1/2 cup cilantro leaves, chopped

·         1 small red onion, diced (about 1/3 cup)

·         1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

In a small bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, lime juice and cayenne pepper. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Preheat a skillet over medium heat. Spray with nonstick cooking spray, then saute corn until lightly charred, about 7 minutes.

Place diced avocado in a large bowl and drizzle with lime juice. Add corn, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and parmesan cheese. Stir to mix.