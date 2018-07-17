Fareway: Mexican Street Corn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRESSING

· 3 Tbsp plain Greek yogurt

· 1 lime, juiced

· 1 tsp minced garlic

· 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

· to taste salt and pepper

SALAD

· 1 (16 oz.) bag frozen corn, thawed

· 1 avocado, peeled and diced

· 1/2 lime, juiced

· 1 jalapeno, seeds removed and minced

· 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, chopped

· 1 small red onion, diced (about 1/3 cup)

· 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

In a small bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, lime juice and cayenne pepper. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Preheat a skillet over medium heat. Spray with nonstick cooking spray, then saute corn until lightly charred, about 7 minutes.

Place diced avocado in a large bowl and drizzle with lime juice. Add corn, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and parmesan cheese. Stir to mix.