Bettendorf's D.J. Carton is a Buckeye. The 5 star recruit says visiting Ohio State gave him that gut feeling he was waiting for. Carton chose Buckeyes over Michigan and Indiana.
Carton call commitment to Ohio State a “gut feeling”
-
WQAD Sports June 7th Part 2- Rocks sendoff
-
D.J. Carton’s drive leads to 19 offers to play D1 college basketball
-
Justin Sharp Shootout has great local talent, Adaptive Rowing Program
-
The Score Sunday – Salute to Sports, Run the Rock, D.J. Carton, FCA Cacey O’brien
-
Trump says he doesn’t believe allegations against Jim Jordan
-
-
Rattlesnakes slither out of family’s pool noodles
-
Drug-screening device may reduce opioid risk for police officers
-
Photo of Kent State graduate carrying AR-10 on campus goes viral
-
E. coli outbreak linked to chopped lettuce sickens dozens across 11 states
-
Iowa added to salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon
-
-
She Blamed Genes for Mysterious Weight Gain – Until Doctors Found a Massive Tumor
-
Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut Walmart melon
-
Queens Of The Court