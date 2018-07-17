Car stolen while 71-year-old woman sits in passenger seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Moline Police are looking for two suspects who stole a car while a 71-year-old grandmother was sitting in the passenger seat.

The "Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking" happened at a convenience store in the 2700 Block of Avenue of the Cities, just east of I-74.

Just before 10:00 p.m. a woman went into the store, and left her blue Kia Soul running while her grandma sat in the passenger seat.

That's when two suspects approached the car, and police say they implied that they had a gun.

They stole the car with the 71-year-old woman still sitting inside.

Police say the victim was found a short time later in Davenport but the car and the suspects are still missing.

Police are asking anybody with information to contact them immediately.