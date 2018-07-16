× YOUR MONEY WITH MARK: The impact of inflation, rate hikes, and trade disputes on corporate profits

MOLINE, Illinois – Every Monday on Good Morning Quad Cities, Investment Adviser Mark Grywacheski joins us live on the air to talk about a range of financial issues and topics.

On Monday, July 16th, Mark is providing his analysis of the 2nd quarter corporate earnings season, which kicked off last week. He is going to give a brief insight into the corporate earnings season process, what the markets will be focusing on and looking for, the potential impact on the stock market and President Donald Trump’s trade negotiating tactics, and the importance of John Deere and Caterpillar’s earnings results.