Summer’s best stretch of weather begins Tuesday

No doubt we have had it rough when it comes to Summertime temperatures. So far since the beginning of June, we've seen 33 days of warmer-than-normal temperatures and only 12 cooler-than-normal days. That could end with a cold front moving through today.

A few widely isolated thunderstorms are possible through 3pm today as a cold front sweeps through the region. Otherwise, we’ve got one last warm and humid day. Look for afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s with a peak heat index around 93 degrees.

A major ridge of high pressure will develop over the Central and Western States over the next few days. This pattern is likely to get locked into place through the end of the month. It will favor near-normal temperatures with disturbances running from northwest to southeast across the Midwest. Our next chance of thunderstorm activity will arrive on Thursday, then dry skies are expected into the weekend.

So turn off the air conditioners this afternoon. And it looks like we’ll save a little dough over the next week with below-average temperatures.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen