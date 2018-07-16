Search for missing teen continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Emily Tipsword has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Her family moved to Colorado from Davenport six months ago. The family was in town visiting family and friends. On the morning of June 29, her mother was told Emily was gone.

"Her sister went with her to her friends house, and they were there and then I got the call in the morning from her friend, 'hey did you come pick up Emily'," said Wanetta Tipsword.

Emily's mother said that was an unusual act for the sixteen year old. Friends say Emily always let everyone know where she was going.

The police originally had Emily listed as a runaway, but as of last week investigators believe she could be in danger.

Emily's three siblings returned home to Colorado already but now Wanetta faces a tough decision. She has to go back to Colorado at the beginning of August but she doesn't want to leave without answers.

"I wish I had some strong evidence to go on but it's hard because I want to be here for her," said Tipsword.

The search will continue but for now the family has a vigil planned for Emily at Davenport Central this Thursday.

The family also warns that someone is going around asking for money to help find Emily. That is a scam and has nothing to do with the family, they said.