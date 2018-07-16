× Register to win a grill from Hank’s Power & Equipment

Fire up a NEW grill this summer from Hank’s Power & Equipment. Just fill out the form below to register to win a Gourmet Guru Grill from Hank’s Power & Equipment in Aledo.

Whether you crave something old-fashioned or the hottest new dish to hit the barbeque circuit, the Gourmet Guru Grill gives you the freedom to experience exciting tastes in your own backyard.

The Gourmet Guru Grill is very easy to use and offers the ultimate grilling experience.

The Gourmet Guru combines a grill, a smoker and brick oven for a varity of applications. The hinged grill mesh makes it easy to add lump charcoal as needed. Included is a lifetime warranty. The side handles make moving the grill a breeze. A quality grilling experience at a great price.

Hank’s Power & Equipment, in Aledo, IL, is a leading lawn mower and small engine sales and service specialist serving Mercer, Rock Island, Warren and surrounding counties since 2016. We offer full warranty service, mower maintenance, lawn mower repair and service, tune ups, sales, new and used lawn mowers and more. We carry Hustler mowers for residential and commercial clientele. For all your lawn mower and small engine needs, contact Hank’s Power & Equipment in Aledo.

For more information on Hank’s Power & Equipment, click here.

Enter today! One entry per person. Deadline for entry is August 5th.