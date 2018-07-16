× Refreshing air mass ready to blow in… Likely to last for a while

Daytime highs peaked right around lunchtime with highs around the mid to upper 80s. Almost reached 90 in the Quad Cities. No unsettle weather I see for the rest of the day. In fact, skies will remain quiet for a couple of days before the next round of wet weather rolls on through later this week.

We’ll shave down the temperature and humidity as early as tonight as a northwesterly wind slowly blows in a more refreshing air mass. Highs the next couple of days will drop around the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Our next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms could be as early as Thursday morning with the chance slowly diminishing by Friday. Afterwards, we’ll dry out nicely for the upcoming weekend with highs remaining in the lower 80s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

