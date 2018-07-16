Rauner signs “gun law”, visits Dixon police officer Mark Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Illinois - Governor Bruce Rauner signed a new "gun-law" into effect on July 16 and now heads to Dixon, Illinois for a conversation about public safety.

The governor signed the so-called "red flag" law into effect, which makes it easier to take away guns from people who are considered dangerous.

It allows family members or police to seek an order of protection to confiscate guns from those deemed "an immediate and present danger" to themselves or others.

The bill was signed into law just before 11:00 a.m. on July 16.

"We have situations where guns can be kept in the hands of people who are mentally unstable, or deemed to be dangerous, and we cannot have that situation continue to exist." said Rauner at a press conference in Chicago.

The governor now heads to Dixon where he will be joined by Dixon High School resource officer Mark Dallas.

Dallas is the heroic officer who stepped up and shot 19-year-old Matthew Milby back in May, after the teen entered the high school and began firing a gun.

Milby was shot in the shoulder and survived. He is now in jail.

Officer Dallas gained a lot of attention following the incident, and used his platform to call on public official by encouraging them to make sure to pass legislation that would help keep students safe in schools.

"Our schools need more heroes, our elected officials have the power to be just that." said Dallas at a press conference in May."

Dallas and Rauner will meet and speak at Dixon High School at 1 p.m. on July 16.