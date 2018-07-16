Gov. Rauner visits Dixon police officer Mark Dallas to mark passage of latest gun bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXION, Illinois -- Gov. Bruce Rauner signed two new gun laws into effect today and then headed to Dixon, Illinois to visit police officer Mark Dallas and address future bills about gun laws.

Dallas is the school resource officer who stepped up and shot 19-year-old Matthew Milby back in May, after the teen entered the Dixon High School and began firing at students and staff. Dallas was among those calling for a bill help keep students safe in schools.

Monday, Rauner signed the “red flag” bill. It allows guns to be taken away from people who pose a threat to themselves or others.

A family member or law enforcement officer must show definitive proof of a threat before the guns will be taken.

He also signed a bill that requires a 72-hour waiting period to purchase all guns.

Rauner also spoke of future plans, calling on state lawmakers to take action on a new bill.

This bill would give Illinois schools the option to choose to have a school resource officer or mental health professional.

The bill's plan would be paid for with state sales tax money that is currently earmarked for school facilities.