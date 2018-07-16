× Clinton man arrested after firing into occupied garage in Fulton

FULTON, Illinois — A Clinton man is facing felony aggravated discharge of a firearm charges after allegedly firing into an occupied garage in Fulton on July 7.

According to police, Damon E. Jones, 18, fired several shots into a garage in an alley between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue in Fulton shortly after midnight on July 7. No one was injured in the shooting.

Jones was arrested in Clinton on Monday, July 16, by Clinton police. He is being held in the Clinton County Jail prior to extradition to Whiteside County.