× Relief from the humidity is just around the corner

We finally saw some breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon, and we’ll keep the broken cloud cover late tonight, Any rain will be gone during the overnight hours with lows near 70.

A cold front passing through early on Monday will help to spark a few showers and storms. While you may run into a bit of rain in the morning, a few more showers and storms could develop in the afternoon… especially east of the Mississippi River. Highs will remain in the mid 80s.

However, a lovely drop in humidity arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure slides in from the north. Highs will drop into the low 80s despite seeing tons of sunshine. By Thursday, we’re in for another round of showers and storms.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham