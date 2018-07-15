× Kim wins Classic, beats record set by Stricker

In an impressive four rounds, interrupted by four rain delays, Michael Kim becomes the champion of the 2018 John Deere Classic on July 15. He also now holds the record score for this tournament.

Kim finished the day at -27. The old record was set by Steve Stricker, a score of -26 under.

Kim has remained rock-solid for the entire tournament with fairly even scoring throughout the rounds (63, 64, 64 and 66). Stricker’s previous record included scores lower than Kim’s, but a less consistent spread (60, 66, 62 and 70).

Before this tournament, Kim has missed five of the last six cuts.

The award ceremony will take place shortly. Tune in to WQAD News 8 for live coverage of the ceremony. Also, watch “The 19th Hole” at 6:30 p.m. and “The Score” at 10:30 p.m. tonight.