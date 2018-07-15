Cameras Capture Dog Being Thrown From Car, Abandoned at Illegal Dumping ‘Hot Spot’ in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police are looking for the person seen in surveillance video dumping a dog Friday morning in Kansas City.

The area where it happened is a hot spot for illegal dumping – one of the worst in the city, investigators told WDAF.

The dog did not appear to be injured, but it needed a lot of water due to the heat, according to those who responded to the scene said.

They don’t know how old she is but say she’s given birth several times.

The city’s illegal dumping investigator and a KCPD officer were looking for a suspect in the area when they got a tip about someone dumping a dog. They reviewed video from the illegal dumping cameras in the area, and saw someone in a white Kia Forte throwing the dog out of the car. They searched the area and within a half hour found the dog a few blocks away on Park Avenue.

Officials say the dog will go to the KC Pet Project to be checked out.

Investigators say this is the second time they’ve caught someone dumping a dog on camera in three years.

"It’s really hot today," KCMO illegal dumping investigator Alan Ashurst said. "Just kind of goes to show you when you’re thinking about disrespecting your animals they don’t take anything into account. It’s ridiculous."

Animal control says the dog does have a micro chip and is registered, so they’ll be able to give the owner a citation. From there, that person will go before a judge. Animal control says there’s no way the dog will be returned to the owner.