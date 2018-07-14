The John Deere Classic merchandise tent turns into a bedroom at night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TPC DEERE RUN-- There's one volunteer at the John Deere Classic that's so dedicated, he never leaves the course. Meet Jeff Trost.

He's up. It's not bright, but man is it early.

He's the first one to show up for a day full of work at the John Deere Classic. And he heads straight to the locker room to get ready. It's his home away from home. It's 4:15 a.m.

After a shower and a shave, he's ready for the day.

Once a year for a week, Jeff becomes part of the team that takes care of every pro golfer that steps foot on the course. It's a team of four, with decades of experience combined.

"It becomes more of a family then it does a team," says Trost.

"Absolutely, we know each other pretty well. I'll tell you that," echoes team member Anthony Rivera.

They're dedicated to one thing and one thing only.

"Our primary focus is the players. What can we do to allow them to do their job the best they can?" says Trost.

So dedicated in fact, that Jeff lives here on the course for the entire week.

Trost's last job of the day is to turn the John Deere Classic merchandise tent into a bedroom.

"Yeah, that's something. That's a good story," says team member Will Treasure.

Trost is the last one to leave the course, and he heads right to his room. He pulls out a box filled with an air mattress and four layers of blankets.

He lives three hours away. He used to come to stay with a friend when he volunteered.

"Who he used to know here at the clubhouse isn't here anymore, and he needed a place to stay and they wanted a security guard," says Treasure.

Jeff doesn't do security anymore, but now staying here in the merchandise tent is his badge of honor.

How far would you go for the people who's made an impact on your life?

Trost does it for the players he serves, but he'll keep doing it for the family he's made at his home away from home.

"It becomes such a part of who I am," says Trost.

Untill tomorrow, Jeff.