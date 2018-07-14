× Small chance of storms for the last day of the John Deere Classic

We’ve been tracking a few showers and storms this afternoon, but much of the rain will dissipate after the sunset and before midnight. It will stay warm and humid with lows near 70.

Many of us will just see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, but a few storms will be possible that afternoon. Fingers crossed that the rain will hold off for the final round of the John Deere Classic! Highs will be back in the upper 80s.

A shower or two many linger on Monday morning, but drier air will filter in by the afternoon. It will be a touch cooler with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll start to noticed a dip in the humidity, too.

Beautiful weather is on tap by Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine! Highs will only make it into the low 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham