Rallying for justice after son’s death

Rock Falls, Illinois-- Alfredia Edwards is filled with emotions.

Back in January her son, Nate Edwards, was shot and killed in a traffic stop.

"I want these policemen to know that what they did was cold-blooded and how could they live with themselves everyday knowing what they did to somebody else`s child," said Edwards.

Illinois State Police and The Whiteside County Attorney's Office investigated the incident. Police say what they officer did was justified but the victims family doesn't see it that way.

"I want justice. That`s all I ask for, justice and if I have to do it then whatever, I`m out here and I`m gonna walk," said Edwards.

Nate's family and friends held a rally on July 14. Justice for Nate was plastered all over t-shirts,signs and posters. They chanted as they walked from Rotary Park in Rock Falls to the police station, a little over three miles away.

"We gonna march and we gonna let them know that, hey we loved it here and he was somebody and he did have a name," said Edwards.

They rallied in honor of Nate and his life.

"He was a loving person, he has his ways like you and I and anybody else but he`s a loving person," said Edwards.

They aren't going to give up until they believe justice has been made.

"We`re not just going to let this be forgotten you know, there needs to be some justice for this. I`m not saying Nate was perfect but he didn`t deserve to die like that," said David Hines. Hines is a local pastor and has known Nate for over twenty years.

The Edwards say this is the first of many rallies for Nate. They plan on holding more later on this summer.