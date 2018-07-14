Michael Kim stays on top on third day of JDC ’18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael Kim was celebrating his 25 birthday today. The young standout had a 28 footer for birdie. He ended the day with four birdies, one bogey and a total of -18 under. Who is Michael Kim?

"I'm just an ordinary guy," Kim said. "I'm part of the 2011 class that has been pretty well documented." This class includes pro golfers like Jordan Spieth.

Bronson Burgoon shot a 62 in Round 2. The 31-year-old achieve -15 under par after several birdies staying completely bogey free.

Franceso Molinari and Harold Varner are only 4 shots back at -14 under.

These scores are as of the airing of "The 19th Hole," which airs every day of the John Deere Classic at 6:30 p.m. on channel 8.

For more coverage, watch the video above, and tune in!