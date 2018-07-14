× Keeping an eye on storm chances for the John Deere Classic

It has been a soggy start to our Saturday, and we’re keeping the chance for widely scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. Our best chance for any storms will be during the peak heating of the day as temperatures rise into the upper 80s. A storm or two could become strong, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the sky… especially for the John Deere Classic.

After the sunset, most of the rain should diminish. We’ll stay warm tonight with lows in the 70s.

We have another chance at showers and storms on Sunday, so fingers crossed it can hold off for the final round of the JDC! Highs will be back in the upper 80s. A few isolated storms may linger on Monday, but many will remain dry.

Full blast sunshine will be back on Tuesday and Wednesday with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham