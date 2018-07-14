Rain delays Round 3 of JDC ’18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois - The heavens opened up again July 14 at TPC Deere Run, causing a rain delay midday that lasted two and a half hours.

According to a tweet from the PGA Tour Communications account, the delay started at 10:38 a.m. and ended a little after 1 p.m.

R3 @JDCLASSIC resumed at 1:11pm CT. Suspension began at 10:38 a.m. @PGATOUR — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 14, 2018

The rain fell hard and fast. The official PGA Tour twitter account posted several photos of crews working to clear the course of puddles of water.

Rain, rain, go away. There is no substitute for hard work. pic.twitter.com/xa72Dp1fLt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 14, 2018

The golfers resumed play in the afternoon, but according to another tweet from PGA Tour Communications, play was suspended again at 5:53 p.m. They are scheduled to begin again at 7:15 p.m. If they cannot finish tonight, they will finish tomorrow morning before the final round.