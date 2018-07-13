Weather delays end of JDC Round 2, update on leaders here
SILVIS, Illinois – July 13 started off in sweltering heat as the index rose up to 100 degrees, but storms rolled in later in the evening. Golfers were stopped once around 6:00 p.m. for nearby lightening. They resumed at 6:40 p.m. only to be stopped again 45 minutes later.
According to a tweet from the official tournament twitter account, @JDCLASSIC, “Another weather horn and play has been suspended to the rest of the day.”
Michael Kim caught fire this afternoon. The 25-year-old is on top of the leader board with -16 under par with several birdies and no bogeys.
Steve Wheatcroft started his round strong, but he cooled off later as the heat got to him. He had 3 bogeys on his last 9, ending the round with -12 under.
“It’s just so humid and so hot,” Wheatcroft said. “You couldn’t stay hydrated no matter what you did.
David Hearn moved up the leader board this morning. He lost in a 3-way playoff with Jordan Spieth in 2013. PGA officials questioned his new putting style, but he was cleared, and it’s been good for him so far. He ended the day -12 under par.
