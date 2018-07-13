× Thunderstorm chances to pop up between most of tournament play at the JDC

What a scorcher of the day its turning out to be as the mercury is in the lower 90s! Quite muggy to say the least too, as heat index values are over 100 degrees!

Time to rinse some of this out as we’ll see a broken line of showers and thunderstorms this evening before ending sometime around midnight.

Expect upper 80s on Saturday with the any shower or thunderstorm coverage to be isolated and later in the day. Fingers crossed that this develops after Round 3 Play of the John Deere Classic.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with shower and thunderstorm chances later in the afternoon and evening. Once again, hoping the chance occurs after we crown a new John Deere Classic winner.

After seeing a few morning showers on Monday comes some very pleasant temperatures for much of next week with highs in the lower 80s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here