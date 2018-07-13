Royal Ball Run receives funds from the June 2018 Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $420 for the June Three Degree Guarantee to the Royal Ball Run.

Accepting the check were Pat Hartmann, Anne Holtan, Ryan Holtan, Tyler Holtan, Lyric Nolin, Jake Lowry, Bryce Lowery, Carrie Hamilton, Landon Hamilton, and Elizabeth Hamilton from the Royal Ball Run.

The Royal Ball Run for Autism organization stems from the needs of the 1 in 68 children who are diagnosed with autism each year. The goal of the run is to increase awareness and to support families and children touched by autism by celebrating their achievement, courage and their future. Proceeds from the Royal Ball Run for Autism support local programs dedicated to autism treatment and awareness.

