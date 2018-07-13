NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Transforming Golf Balls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's John Deere Classic Week - YAY! - and did you know that WQAD News 8 is your OFFICIAL STATION for all things JDC? I'm sure this is the first time you've heard that...

In celebration of one of the best weeks in the Quad Cities, we decided to transform golf balls during our Nailed It Or Failed It Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am on Friday, July 13th and enjoy a cocktail that is perfect for the golf season.

I combined this idea from several different posts on Pinterest. We used acrylic paint to make a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, a ladybug, and a penguin - using just a couple of extra items to make our crafts cute and creative. Click the video above to see how Jon and Taylor did with a paintbrush and click the video below to see how ours turned out!

Our Cocktail of the Week is an easy one for JDC Week - the John Daly! It's basically an Arnold Palmer - which, for some reason, is one of the hardest names for me to say - with vodka added to it. Click the link above to see how to make one this weekend! Cheers!