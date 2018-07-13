John Deere Classic sees record number of volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois – The small town-operated John Deere Classic set a record that was unthinkable a few years ago.

It has a record number of volunteers: 2000.

"We actually, at the start of the tournament, we had to turn volunteers away," admitted volunteer Tournament Chairman Tony Carpita.

"We were out of shirts."

A few years ago, the Tournament launched an effort to increase the number of volunteers for the annual summer golf tournament. But it also needed to get more younger volunteers involved.

"I think people come out here and they have fun and they tell their friends and that's what we continue to see happen," said Carpita.

Plus, this year golf organizers utilized social media more.

Carpita's tenure as Tournament Chairman is also marked by an increased emphasis on the charitable efforts led by the John Deere Classic. Walkways have signage telling the story of charities helped by the John Deere Classic and the Birdies for Charity program.