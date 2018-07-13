Inside the Ropes: Michael Kim leads JDC ’18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TPC DEERE RUN - The WQAD sports team sits down with TPC Deere Run Head Golf Professional Ron Scheyd on July 13 to discuss today's John Deere Classic leader, Michael Kim.

"He's on pace to possibly contend for the all time PGA scoring record, which is held by Steve Stricker, -33," Scheyd said.

The panel also discussed the weather delays. One delay came around 6:00 p.m. and lasted 40 minutes. Another came just before 7:30 p.m. and postponed all golfing until tomorrow.

"What it means for the fans is more golf packed into a lesser amount of time," Scheyd said.

Watch the rest of the discussion in the video above, and tune in to WQAD News 8 at 6:30 p.m. every night of the tournament to catch the latest golf coverage in "The 19th Hole."