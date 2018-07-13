× “Breakfast With…” The volunteers at the John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Illinois – On July 13, WQAD News 8 joined forces with Java Lab Grind and Dine Cafe to provide some breakfast for the volunteers at the John Deere Classic.

More than 2,000 volunteers are working from morning until night at TPC Deere Run to make sure the John Deere Classic is a successful tournament.

The owner and General Manager joined WQAD’s Ryan Jenkins near the entrance to TPC Deere Run to tell us more about their cafe and what the community means to them.

After that, we spoke with the director of volunteer engagement at the JDC who says more than 2,000 people are pouring themselves into volunteering at this golf event.

And last, we found a married couple from Moline who volunteered last year, and decided to return this year to help out once again.

The John Deere Classic might be where magic happens, but it couldn't happen without the thousands of volunteers highlighted

, thanks to Java Lab Grind and Dine Cafe located at the Moline Public Library!