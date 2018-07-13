A special offer to veterans: See golf for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois – The John Deere Classic is doing something new for military men and women who come out here. They can get in for free.

"I think it says a lot about the John Deere Classic and for Rayz and Lowes to support the vets," says veteran Steve Marinaccio.

This year, an air conditioned suite is available at the 18th tee for servicemen and women, military retirees, and veterans to enjoy for free.

"Once you go into the suite and you see the men and women that are able to use the suite, some are handicapped, some have PTSD problems and it really touched a nerve," said Chris Ontiveros, the owner of Rayz Barber Shop, a sponsor of the Military Appreciation program with Lowes Home Improvement stores.

"I've never served myself and I'm just grateful for all the men and women who have served our great nation and live in our community."

One of those veterans is Steve Marinaccio.

To gather the veterans in one place where we can get to know each other better, similar as we do on the Honor Flights."

But the tournament, Rayz Barbers, and Lowes are going a step further.

Military men and women and vets plus one guest can get into the tournament for free, each of the four days, if they show military identification.

"One of the many things that I see in the Quad Cities to honor and serve the veterans of the community." said Marinaccio.

The suite is called the Military Outpost venue, something the Ontiveros family has sponsored before.

"We've been associated with the veterans suite skybox at Pebble Beach for many years," said Ontiveros, "and it was time to bring it back to the Quad Cities."

