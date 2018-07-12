UNBEARABLE: Build-A-Bear shuts down lines amid ‘Pay Your Age’ day chaos

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Build-A-Bear store at NorthPark Mall in Davenport was among many across the U.S. and Canada that turned a bit chaotic with long lines on Thursday, July 12 as the store’s “Pay Your Age” promotion got a bit out of hand.

Here is footage of the line at NorthPark from early in the day Thursday, shared to Twitter by Catilin Bormann:

The company said via a Facebook post that "due to crowds and safety concerns...we have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores. We understand some guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible."

The company said earlier this week that for one-day only the age of a guest will determine how much their furry friend will cost.

The BBC, in England, is reporting similar scenes.

Build-A-Bear issued the following statement regarding the event:

The response to our Pay Your Age Day event has been overwhelming and unprecedented in our 21-year history, and the safety of our Guests and associates is our top priority. The crowds have greatly exceeded our expectations and, per local authorities, U.S. stores cannot accept any additional Guests for this event and are limiting lines due to extreme crowds and safety concerns. We understand our affected Guests may be disappointed, and we are working to address the situation. We will reach out directly to our valued Guests as soon as possible.