PV student who beat cancer joins golf pro at TPC Deere Run

SILVIS, Illinois --A Pleasant Valley High School student got to join one of the pros out at TPC Deere Run for the "Caddy for a Cure" program.

Golfer Jason Bohn is involved in the program every year at TPC Deere Run. On Pro-Am Day, junior Parker Kress walked the front nine with Bohn. Kress is a cancer survivor and was excited to be part of the program, and to get an up-close look at how the pros handle Deere Run.

"It's pretty cool," said Kress. "I've watched this event on TV for a few years and coming here and seeing it, actually being on the fareway, it's cool seeing Jason and seeing how the pros do it. It's a fun experience."

