Pro golfer Steven Bowditch uses Twitter to find last minute caddy

TPC DEERE RUN-- There's nothing like the bond between a caddy and his golfer. But there's truly no other bond that started like the one between Pro golfer Steven Bowditch and 16-year-old Elias Francque.

It all started on social media.

"My usual couple of guys already got jobs this week. I got in late to the tournament, so I figured I'd do something different and have some fun," says Bowditch.

This pick means something more to the pro.

"Back when I was 16 or 17, I got to caddy for John Senden, similar thing," says Bowditch.

Senden is also an Australian golfer. He took the John Deere Classic Champion title back in 2006.

The pro started his search for a caddy by taking to Twitter. He sent out this message:

"Any local kids/college players in the Quad Cities area that are interested in caddying in the tournament this week, this thread is for you. The best response/reason gets the job. 2pm Tues start, finish Friday. 1% chance Sunday. Payment: all leftover gloves and balls are yours."

Out of the pro's almost 20,000 followers, 16-year-old Elias Francque, from the Chicago suburbs, was the chosen one. His reply:

"I visit my grandparents farm nearby. Ive played the course and loved it. Two of my uncles work for John Deere I'm a caddy at my local country club and on the golf team. I turn 17 on Friday and helping you make the cut would be a great birthday present! I love Australia"

"I didn't really think it would be possible at all. It was crazy. I got in my car immediately and drove down there" says Francque.

After getting to know each other over a few holes, Bowditch realizes he might have some luck with this 16-year-old on his team.

It turns out, Francque has three Twitter followers, and he's only tweeted once before in his life. That one tweet landed him this professional gig.

The story of the unlikely pair is making some hushed noise on the course.

Now they're hoping Bowditch's skills and Elias' luck is a winning combination.

Francque turns 17 on Friday July 13, 2018. All he wants for his birthday is to make the cut to continue on this John Deere Classic tournament with his pro.