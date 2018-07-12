Make at least $130 a day by becoming an election judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- County Clerk Karen Kinney needs election judges to help run polling locations this fall.

Judges are needed at more than 30 locations for the November mid-term elections.

To serve, you have to be registered to vote in Rock Island County. It is a one time paid position.

"Election judges are paid $120-$230, depending on the position they work on Election Day," Kinney said in a news release. "It's important work in maintaining democratic elections that are fee, fair, and 100% accurate."

Those interested in applying can click here to learn more information.