JDC ’18 Round 1: Wheatcroft takes a late lead

SILVIS, Illinois - Round one of the 2018 John Deere Classic held plenty of surprises and plot twists, from some late shuffling of the leader board to defending champ Bryson DeChambeau withdrawing from play. Here's the latest on the top dogs of the tournament.

Steve Wheatcroft gained some momentum at the end of the day. He hit a 27 footer for birdie on the 16 hole with another birdie on the 17. He came to the tournament ranked 209 on the FedEx cup standings. Now, he's -9 under par.

"I've been slowly putting the pieces together here," Wheatcroft said. "I'm hoping I fixed that yesterday."

Michael Kim was red hot early on with six birdies on his front 9 holes. Kim had nine birdies on the day and one bogey. He stands one shot under the pace.

Broc Everett started off strong today. The Des Moines native and reigning NCAA national champion finished -4 under today.

"I was just focused on making sure I was coming into each shot," Everett said. "It was just a pretty steady day."

