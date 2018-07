Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TPC DEERE RUN, Illinois - We sat down with Tournament Director Clair Peterson to discuss Bryson DeChambeau's early exit from the 2018 John Deere Classic on July 12.

"He did the right thing," Peterson said. "I think any athlete wants to get something that's not right fixed. It's unfortunate, but these things happen."

Watch the full segment in the video above