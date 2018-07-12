× High heat and humidity peaks Friday… Weekend storm chances on track

We’re certainly feeling the humidity this afternoon as temperatures have climbed around the 90 degree mark with heat index values in the warmer 90s.

Tonight will be fair once again with overnight lows around 70 degrees.

The heat is still on track to reach its peak come Friday with the mercury topping out around 94 degrees. We need to stress again, that’s in the shade. Temperatures will be a good 10 to 15 hotter If you’re in the sun for a long period of time. Heat index values are still expected over 100 degrees! Make sure if you’re heading out to the tournament to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate as well as reapplying that sunscreen as the UV index will be up there. Follow those steps and you’ll be just fine enjoying some great golf.

First chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in during the early morning hours on Saturday. If this coverage leaves behind any leftover boundaries then another round will be expected later that afternoon. Something we’ll keep an eye on especially with tournament play continuing.

By Sunday, next chance is still showing it arriving later Sunday. Hopefully, after a champion is crowned at the John Deere Classic.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here