Defending JDC champ Bryson DeChambeau withdraws

SILVIS, Illinois - Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the competition on July 12 before completing his first round due to a shoulder injury.

Around 5:30 p.m., DeChambeau was taken from the 16 hole tee box by cart straight to the medical trailer. According to Clair Peterson, tournament director, DeChambeau tweaked his shoulder on the second hole trying to hit a ball out of the rough.

"I tried to play through it," DeChambeau said. "It obviously wasn't going to happen."

It had been a struggle for Dechambeau from the beginning. He was +3 over par through 15 holes, including several bogeys and just two birdies.

Peterson said this was the first time a defending champion had withdrawn from the John Deere Classic.