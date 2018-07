Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- Each year a country singer joins the pros at TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic.

On Pro-Am Day, Lee Brice played with Jonathan Byrd and Peter Malnati. And of course, his golf game isn't complete without a song.

Brice hosted a charity concert at the Waterfront Convention Center after the game. All proceeds went to Birdies for Charity.