Channel Cat water taxi helps rescue woman and her dog from Mississippi River

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Channel Cat came to the rescue after a woman jumped into the Mississippi River to save her dog.

The incident happened a little after 1:30 p.m. near the Channel Cat's dock on the Moline riverfront near the Western Illinois University Quad Cities campus. According to police, the woman - who is not being identified - was able to successfully rescue her dog when it jumped in the river and struggled against the current, but got herself pinned on the upstream side of the dock.

Luckily, one of the water taxis was in the area, and managed to throw the woman a buoy and life jacket until police and fire crews could get her and her pooch out of the river.

The woman received minor injuries but declined treatment. The dog was fine.