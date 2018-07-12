× Bettendorf police chase, catch man trying to use counterfeit bills

BETTENDORF, Iowa– Bettendorf police were called to the Shell gas station off Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf Thursday after cashiers say a man tried to use counterfeit money.

The Shell cashier said the man tried to use a fake $100 bill, and when she told him it was fake, he snatched the money back and headed across the street to State Food Mart. The cashier there said the man also tried to use the fake $100 there.

A worker at Shawn’s Auto Service said the man was later running down State Street.

Police confronted the man at the intersection of 26th Street and State Street. One officer was injured after tackling the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody. The officer’s condition has not been released.