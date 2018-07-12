91-year-old man beaten with a brick asks God’s forgiveness for his attacker

(CNN) — The 91-year-old man who says he was beaten with a brick in Willowbrook, California, doesn’t resent the woman who assaulted him, he told CNN affiliate KABC.

“She did hurt me, but I cannot be an enemy and say I condemn her,” Rodolfo Rodriguez told KABC in Spanish on Wednesday.

Rodriguez travels from Michoacan, Mexico, to visit family in Willowbrook about twice a year, his grandson Erik Mendoza told CNN Wednesday. He takes a walk through the neighborhood every day after lunch. It was on this walk on July 4 that he passed a woman and a little girl. The woman assaulted him without warning, hitting him with a concrete block and enlisting a group of men to beat him, he said.

“I didn’t even bump into her kid,” Rodriguez told CNN. “I just passed her and she pushed me and she hit me until she was done.”

His grandson says Rodriguez suffered a broken jaw, broken cheekbones, two broken ribs and countless bruises.

Misbel Borjas was driving by when she saw the woman hitting Rodriguez repeatedly in the head with a concrete block, she said.

“I heard her saying, go back to your country, go back to Mexico,” she told CNN by phone. “When I tried to videotape her with my cell phone, she threw that same concrete block, tried to hit my car.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested Laquisha Jones, 30, KABC reported.

Rodriguez told KABC that he is thankful that she was arrested, but he doesn’t resent her or the other men involved. He said any punishment should come from the law.

“May God forgive her for what she did to me,” he told KABC.

He wishes God’s blessings on the woman and himself, he added.

Rodriguez’s family started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his medical costs. The campaign has raised more than $304,000, well over its goal of $15,000. Rodriguez told KABC he is grateful for the community’s support and thanks those who have helped him.