× Veterans job fair set for Friday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (Illinois News Network) — Veterans will get the first opportunity to check out job openings for dozens of corporations Friday in Springfield.

The American Legion, alongside the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Guard Employment Support Program, are hosting the event at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

IDES spokesman Bob Gough said many companies are looking for employees.

“Archer Daniels Midland, AT&T, Bridgestone, several municipalities including the city of Peoria, Coca-Cola, Home Depot, Niemann Foods, the parent corporation out of Quincy who owns all the County Market stores,” Gough said just to name a few.

Altogether, there will be more than 60 employers.

The event is free for job seekers. It is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

“And for the first hour of it it is exclusively for veterans,” Gough said. “But we’ll also be looking at non-vets as well because the job demands are that great.”

If you plan on going, Gough said bring plenty of copies of your resume. You can also pre-file your resume online at IllinoisJobLink.com.

“Because what we do there is we can cross match that and employers who have enrolled on IllinoisJobLink can go in and find your résumé and if you have the skill set that matches what an employer needs the employer can handle you directly,” Gough said.