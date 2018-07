Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois - It's all about preparing your body, and the pros agree that stretching and other body preparation is vital to a good round.

John Deere Classic 2017 runner up, Patrick Rodgers, spends more than an hour every time he plays in a performance travel trailer getting his body ready. This includes stretching and massaging vital muscles.

Watch the video above for the full story, brought to you by The 19th Hole.